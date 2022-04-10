The first round of presidential elections is underway in France. Macron and Le Pen are predicted to reach the second round

Voting in the first round of the presidential election has begun in France. President Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen are expected to advance to the second round.

The first round of elections is held on April 10, and the second round is scheduled for April 24, 2022.

Recent polls predict Macronʼs victory in the first round — about 26-27% of voters are ready to vote for him. Le Pen will likely join him in the second round — she can count on about 21-23% of the vote.

The closest candidate to these two politicians is the representative of the Socialists, Jean-Luc Mélenchon. His polls predict about 17-18% of the vote.

As for the second round, all polls predict Macronʼs victory over all opponents, but recently the gap between him and others is narrowing. This is especially true of Le Pen, as according to the latest data, if they both go to the second round, Macron predicts 51-53% of the vote, and Le Pen — 47-49%. Back in early March, polls gave Macron up to 60% of the vote.