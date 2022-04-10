Russian troops are trying to take Izium and Mariupol. The key points of the General Staff of the Armed Forces update

Russia is trying to advance in the Izium area and establish complete control over the city of Mariupol. Also, occupiers try to improve the tactical position of the divisions in the Mykolayiv direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The location and activity of enemy troops in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversk areas did not change significantly.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continued to partially block Kharkiv, shelling it from jet and barrel artillery systems and mortars.

In Donetsk and Tavriya Raions, the occupiers continue the shelling in different directions and attempt to storm Mariupol.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy once again unsuccessfully tried to establish control over Oleksandrivka. Russians suffered losses in equipment and personnel instead.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the Russians have set up military hospitals due to too many wounded lacking the help of medical personnel.

In the settlements of Melitopol Raion of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the enemy continues to search through apartments and interrogates civilians.

In Nova Kakhovka, the occupiers are preparing agitation for a "referendum" on creating the so-called "Kherson Peopleʼs Republic".

On Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts territory, the Armed Forces fought off eight enemy attacks. They destroyed four tanks, eight armored vehicles, and seven units of enemy vehicles.

The Air Force hit thirteen air targets: three planes, one helicopter, five UAVs, and four cruise missiles.