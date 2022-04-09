The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the deadline for paying assistance to IDPs until April 30

The Cabinet of Ministers extended until April 30, instead of April 14, the deadline for receiving financial assistance to IDPs.

The relevant decision was approved by the government at a meeting on April 9.

This is a program of monthly payments of UAH 2,000 for adults and UAH 3,000 for children.

The government has also changed the procedure for compensating the employer for labor costs for the employment of internally displaced persons. It is now possible to obtain IDPt status after being employed.