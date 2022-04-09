The Russian military, based in the Red Forest, faces radiation sickness. There are abnormal radiation levels at their positions.

Enerhoatomʼs management, together with specialists, visited one of the sections of the Red Forest in the Exclusion Zone, where the Russian military was setting up positions. Field measurements showed that all the occupiers, who had been based in the Red Forest for almost 30 days, were facing radiation sickness of varying severity.

This was reported by the press service of Enerhoatom.

Abnormally high levels of radiation background were recorded on the spot: the external radiation rate was 10-15 times higher than the norm, and the beta pollution rate was 160 times higher than the norm.

Another factor of internal radiation is alpha pollution, which is formed as a result of fragments of irradiated nuclear fuel, graphite masonry, etc. scattered in this part of the Red Forest. These fragments are now located at a 40-80 cm depth, and the occupiers dug even deeper. When this type of radiation enters the body, it affects the body tens, hundreds of times more powerfully than gamma and beta radiation.