The third exchange of prisoners took place. Ukraine has returned 12 military and 14 civilians

Today, April 9, the third exchange of prisoners took place. 26 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk.

"By order of President Zelensky, the third exchange of prisoners took place today. Twelve of our servicemen are returning home, including one female officer. We also released 14 civilians, including 9 women. Total, 26 of our people have been released", she wrote in the Telegram.

She did not provide details of the exchange.