The liberated territories continue to be demined in Kyiv Oblast. The sounds of explosions heard by Kyiv residents are an explosion of unexploded ordnance, said Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration.

According to him, the explosions will be heard for a long time, as many shells and mines are left. It is still dangerous to return to the liberated settlements.

So far, almost 10,000 explosive devices have been neutralized.