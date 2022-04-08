Ombudsman Denisova talks about atrocities of the Russian army: rape of adults and children of both sexes

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova, has revealed the facts of the brutal rape of children and adults by the Russian occupiers.

According to her, an 11-year-old boy was raped in front of his mother in Bucha. At this time, she was tied to a chair. In Irpin, a 20-year-old woman was raped by three people, and a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by five men, now she is pregnant.

It is also known about the rape of a 16-year-old girl, and a 78-year-old grandmother in Kherson Oblast and sexual crimes against an elderly woman and children in Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast.

The occupiers are committing sexual violence not only against women but also against men, said Denisova.

The Ombudsman appeals to the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations during the Russian Invasion of Ukraine and the expert mission set up by the OSCE member-states under the Moscow Mechanism to consider these facts of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

"The commission of sexual violence in an armed conflict is a war crime and a violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law under Article 27 of the Geneva Convention", stated Denisova.