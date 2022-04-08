The Ministry of Health has agreed with the Ministry of Digital Transformation that the COVID certificate in "Diia" will be displayed for 1.5 years from the date of vaccination.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

"This will allow Ukrainians abroad to present a digital document on COVID-19 vaccination received in Ukraine, get the next required dose or have lower quarantine restrictions than unvaccinated persons," the Ministry of Health said.

The display term has been changed in all types of certificates ("yellow", "green", "booster").

It is noted that the certificate will not update the new end date automatically. In order to do this, you need to re-submit the request in the application or on the portal "Diia".