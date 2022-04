Ukraine has received € 120 million in grant aid from the European Union.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.

The funds were provided on a gratuitous and non-refundable basis within the framework of the emergency financial assistance package to Ukraine, announced on January 24, 2022. They will be directed to the general fund of the state budget to finance the most pressing expenditures, including those related to social protection, critical infrastructure and the security sector.