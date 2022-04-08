Slovakia handed over the S-300 air defense system to Ukraine

Slovakia has delivered S-300 air defense systems to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger wrote about this on Twitter.

"I would like to confirm that Slovakia has provided Ukraine with an air defense system S-300. Ukrainian nation is bravely defending its sovereign country and us. It is our duty to help, not to stay put and be ignorant to the loss of human lives under Russiaʼs aggression, " he said.

On March 16, Slovakia preliminarily agreed to provide Ukraine with the S-300 air defense system.