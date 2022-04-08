”Rating”: 91% of Ukrainian citizens no longer believe that Russians and Ukrainians are one nation

"Rating" sociological group has published a new poll of Ukrainians. Here are the main results:
- more and more Ukrainians identify themselves as citizens of Ukraine and residents of their region, a lesser as Soviet persons;
- 91% of Ukrainians do not consider that Russians and Ukrainians are one nation. In July 2021, only 56% believed so;
- 64% of Ukrainians think that it is impossible to restore friendly relations with Russians. 22% admit that this is possible only in 20-30 years;
- 45% of Ukrainians help the army financially, 35% as volunteers, and 18% take part in information resistance;
- 90% support the deprivation of seats of pro-Russian party MPs. 86% support their complete ban;
- 81% support the increase in taxes for companies operating in Russia, and 76% — the renaming of streets and other facilities whose names are associated with Russia;
- 51% of Ukrainians believe that the authorities should ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchy in Ukraine. Another 21% call not to ban, but to completely deprive of benefits, including the termination of lease agreements with churches and temples.