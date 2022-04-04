Foreign Ministry: The Russians mined about 13% of Ukraineʼs territory. Food, mines, and corpses were mined

According to preliminary estimates, the Russian occupiers mined 80,000 square kilometers of Ukraineʼs territory.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russiaʼs military is setting up traps banned by international law en masse, mining food, private housing, and human corpses.

The invaders have deliberately left toys and shiny objects that kids can pay attention to, the Foreign Ministry said.

While the whole civilized world renounces and bans the use of antipersonnel mines, Russia is increasing their use in Ukraine and even testing new types of antipersonnel mines, such as POM-3 ("Medallion") and others.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SES, and other structures are already clearing the liberated territories. However, the main work, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will begin after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.