Monobank cards will be delivered to Europe, the bankʼs founder Oleh Horokhovsky said.

If a Ukrainian has gone abroad and needs to reissue the card, order a second one or even open a monobank account, he or she can order card delivery in Europe through the bankʼs support service.

The card will arrive within 5 working days. Delivery cost: Poland — 10 zlotys (70 UAH), Europe — 20 zlotys (140 UAH).