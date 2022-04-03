Ukravtodor: 23,000 kilometers of roads in Ukraine have already been destroyed due to the war

In Ukraine, 23,000 kilometers of roads have already been destroyed due to the Russian invasion, which is more than 13% of the total length.

This was announced on April 3 by the first deputy of Ukravtodor Andriy Ivko.

In addition, 273 bridges, overpasses, etc. were destroyed.

"The total amount we have already calculated is UAH 874 billion. In other words, this is the amount for the restoration of man-made structures and roads destroyed during the war, including UAH 835 billion for roads and UAH 39 billion for bridges, ” Ivko stressed.