The Baltic states stop importing Russian gas

From April 1, Russian gas will no longer flow to Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. This was announced by the head of the Latvian gas operator Uldis Bariss.

"If there were still any doubts about whether there may be any trust in deliveries from Russia, current events clearly show us that there is no more trust," said Barris.

Lithuanian President Guanas Nauseda has called on other EU countries to follow the example of the Baltic states. The Baltic gas market is now provided by fuel stocks in underground storage facilities.