The “Air Alert” application introduced authorization through “Diia”. This was done at the request of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Authorization through "Diia" was introduced in the "Air Alert" application at the request of the Defense Forces. This is to limit access to data on the movement of Russian targets only to verified users.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs clarified that "Diia" does not transfer personal data to the application, and "Air Alert" does not collect or store personal information.

Authorization is only required to track target movement. You donʼt need to log in through “Diia” to view threat levels, receive alarm notifications, or find cover on the map.

On November 2, the “Air Alert” app was hacked. Some Ukrainians received fake notifications about nuclear or radiation threats. The Air Force assured that there was no threat.

The next day, Ukraine hacked the Russian Emergencies Ministry app. At that time, Russians received warnings of a nuclear strike and calls to hide in basements. In an interview with PBS News, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that this was a response to the hacking of the Ukrainian app “Air Alert”.

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