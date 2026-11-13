FT: Hackers in Germany attacked “Quantum Systems” — a company whose drones are used by the Ukrainian military

Hackers have attacked German drone manufacturer “Quantum Systems”, whose products are used by the Ukrainian military. Following the cyberattack, the Bundeswehr suspended the use of the companyʼs drones for security reasons.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

The cyberattack prevented the company from participating in recent military exercises. The incident was recorded in late October. “Quantum Systems” is one of Europeʼs most successful defense startups, having been valued at €7 billion in an investment round this year.

According to sources, “Quantum Systems” informed its customers that a malicious update file was distributed through a server that was sending out updates for the “QBase” ground control and mission planning system.

“Quantum Systems” did not comment on individual client operations, but assured that “the drone fleet is currently operational”. It also did not specify who is suspected of organizing the attack.

“Quantum Systems” has over 200 employees in Ukraine and three joint ventures with Ukrainian companies. They produce small attack drones, interceptor drones and unmanned ground platforms. It is currently unknown whether the cyberattack has affected the companyʼs operations in Ukraine.

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