A car exploded in Moscow. It probably belongs to the former press secretary of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Azarov

A car exploded in Moscow on the morning of November 13. It likely belongs to Serhiy Zavorotny, the former press secretary of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov.

Russian Telegram channels write about this.

Previously, an explosive device was placed under the driverʼs seat, which went off a few minutes after the car left the yard. The explosion threw the driver onto the roadway. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has already opened a criminal case into the car explosion.

Serhiy Zavorotny is a 72-year-old Russian journalist and publicist. He previously worked in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, and later became the press secretary of Mykola Azarov.

After the Revolution of Dignity, he fled to Russia. In 2022, a US Senate report named him as an employee of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service involved in Russian influence operations.

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