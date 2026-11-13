Russians attacked Ukraine with 117 drones. There are casualties in Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and other cities

On the night of November 13, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 117 drones. There were casualties in Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Rivne.

The Air Force reports this.

“Shahed” drones (63 of them jet ones), “Gerbera”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones flew from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and temporarily occupied Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 80 UAVs. The drones failed to be shot down, falling in 24 places, and debris fell in another ten.

In the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, one person was injured, seven were rescued, and 30 were evacuated as a result of a nighttime Russian strike on a medical facility.

The fire has been extinguished, said rescuers from the State Emergency Service.

In Vinnytsia, two women, ages 54 and 22, were injured as a result of a Russian attack, and a residential building caught fire. Fires broke out in two places, private homes were damaged, and windows were broken in several high-rise buildings and a kindergarten, the State Emergency Service said.

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In Rivne, six people were injured in a Russian attack, including two children. A Russian drone hit a high-rise building.

The State Emergency Service said that, together with other services, 42 residents were evacuated from their homes.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russians attacked a private sector, killing a 17-year-old boy. Four people were injured, the Regional Military Administration reported. Rescuers freed a 35-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man, and a 58-year-old woman from the rubble.

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