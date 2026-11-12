After talks with Putin, US representatives reported progress and confirmed Europeʼs participation in the next meeting

The US Presidentʼs special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have concluded talks with Putin in Moscow. After the meeting, the Americans announced progress in peace talks on Ukraine and confirmed that European representatives will join the next round.

This is reported by CNN.

"I think weʼve made progress. People didnʼt believe we could resume the trilateral talks. But we resumed them and agreed to meet again. Thatʼs what President Trump wants," Witkoff told reporters before departing Moscow.

He also noted that since Europe is a partner of the United States, it is important that it participates in this process.

Kushner added that the talks with Putin were "very thorough and detailed" and covered all the main issues. He hopes that these discussions will help prepare for the next multilateral meeting.

Now, Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to travel to Dublin, where they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and brief him on the results of the talks in Moscow.