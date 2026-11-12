90 meters underwater on one breath. Ukrainian woman sets world record in freediving

Ukrainian athlete Kateryna Sadurska has set a new world record in freediving, becoming the first woman in the world to reach a depth of 90 meters without additional equipment.

The athlete set the record on November 11 at the AIDA Blue Element November 2026 international competition in the Caribbean Sea.

Sadurska competed in the CNF discipline, a constant weight dive without fins. In it, athletes descend to a depth and return to the surface only thanks to muscle power, holding their breath.

The previous best result of the closest competitor Sadurska was 79 meters, so Katerynaʼs gap is 11 meters. In total, only 6 men have been able to dive to a depth of 90 meters in the entire history of freediving.

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This is Sadurskaʼs tenth world record in this discipline in the last four years. She first set the record in 2023, diving 73 meters. Since then, the Ukrainian has improved her result by 17 meters.

In July 2026, the athlete attempted to dive 89 meters, but a week before the start she was injured and was taking a course of antibiotics. Despite this, she took part in the competition, but at the finish she lost consciousness. This happened for the first time in her ten-year career. Because of this, Sadurska was disqualified.

The athlete dedicated the new record to Ukrainian defenders.

"My attempt today is a reminder to the world of the indomitability and invincible strength of the Ukrainian people, who continue to fight to the end and do not give up, neither under incessant fire nor in conditions of complete lack of water, heat, light, and communications," said Sadurska.

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