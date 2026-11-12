Ukrainian UFORCE has attracted $700 million in investment to scale up production of unmanned systems

Ukrainian defense technology company UFORCE will attract $700 million in investment, which will allow it to expand and distribute its production facilities across the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Middle East.

This was reported on the companyʼs website.

The funds were raised as part of a “Series A” investment round. The round was led by the National Wealth Fund (NWF), a sovereign wealth fund of the United Kingdom, and “Valor Equity Partners”. This is a record investment in the defense technology sector for NWF. The American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund also participated in the financing.

The location of production facilities in different regions will allow UFORCE to ensure continuous production and supply of unmanned systems to the Ukrainian military. The new capital will also allow for increased production of “Magura” unmanned vessels, “Nemesis” unmanned aerial vehicles, Liut unmanned ground vehicles, and “Predator” turret-mounted counter-drone systems.

UFORCE is a defense technology company based in Ukraine. The company is headquartered in London, with major centers in Kyiv and Washington. UFORCE develops unmanned platforms for air, land and sea, artificial intelligence-based software, and the command and control system that ensures their operation.

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