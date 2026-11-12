Shooting near the White House. 5 people injured

A shooting has occurred in the Logan Circle area of Washington, about a mile from the White House. 5 people have been injured.

This is reported by the Associated Press and CNN.

The circumstances of the incident are still unknown, and the shooter has not yet been apprehended. According to CNN, he barricaded himself in a high-rise building near the scene.

Police have blocked off several streets and are urging people to stay indoors. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation.

In May of this year, there was also a shooting near the White House. A gunman opened fire near a checkpoint. Law enforcement officers wounded the attacker, who later died in hospital. A bystander was also injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.