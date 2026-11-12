“Shaheds” can turn off the jet engine before impact and fly silently

Russian “Shahed” drones can turn off the jet engine before impact and coast silently through the final part of the route.

This was reported by the presidential advisor on the development of technological areas of defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

At the same time, “Flash” emphasized that the Russian “Shahed” strike drones do not have an additional electric engine for silent flight. Previously, such information was distributed in the Armed Forces of Ukraine groups on the “Signal” messenger.

According to “Flash”, attempts by Russian drones to approach targets at extremely low altitudes, if there are no obstacles in the way, have also been recorded recently. In this way, they try to avoid detection by Ukrainian radar stations.

“Flash” warned that "Shahed" can appear out of nowhere, and urged mobile fire teams and other units to take these features into account during their work.