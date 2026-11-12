Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. There are casualties in Kyiv, Kherson and Zhytomyr regions

On the night of November 12, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russia), and temporarily occupied Hvardiyske in Crimea.

This was reported by the Air Force.

In particular, the Russians attacked with “Iskander-M”/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles, “Zircon” anti-ship missiles from the Bryansk, Voronezh, and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. The Russian army also launched 123 “Shahed” strike UAVs (73 of them jet), “Gerbera”, S8000 “Banderol”/“Dan-T”, and “Parody” simulator drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the air defense neutralized five “Banderol”/“Dan-T” and 89 UAVs (51 of them jet). The drones that fell at 17 locations were not shot down, and debris fell at 18 more.

A 58-year-old woman who was wounded by a Russian drone this morning died in a hospital in Kherson, the prosecutorʼs office reported. One person was injured in a Russian attack in the Zhytomyr region, the State Emergency Service said.

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In the Kyiv region, in Brovary area, a missile caused a fire in a truck carrying household chemicals near warehouses. The driver was seriously injured. In Obukhiv area, warehouses and production facilities of an enterprise were burning. In Kyiv, a drone hit a nine-story building, there are two injured in the Solomyansky district, the Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

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