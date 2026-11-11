CSTO deprives Armenia of voting rights due to non-payment of membership fees for two years

The Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has decided to deprive Armenia of its voting rights and the right to appoint its representatives to high positions in the organization.

This was announced by Putinʼs press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russian media report.

Peskov said that the country had been violating the organizationʼs rules and failing to fulfill its obligations for several years.

Earlier, Russia also claimed that the CSTO countries were considering the possibility of depriving Armenia of its voting rights due to non-payment of membership fees. They claimed that Yerevan has not paid its dues for over two years.

Therefore, Russia proposed to apply the relevant provisions of the organizationʼs charter to Armenia.