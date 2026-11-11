UAH 251 million was spent on bulletproof vests for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the army never received them. HACC sentenced 3 defendants to 7-10 years in prison

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) convicted three defendants in the case of embezzlement of UAH 251 million allocated for the purchase of bulletproof vests for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The army did not receive a single bulletproof vest.

This was reported by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

SAPO does not name names, but the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) writes that it refers to the former head of “Ukrpatent” Andriy Kudin, former official of the Ministry of Economy Olesya Savchuk, and the head of the charitable organization "Breath of Mercy" Andriy Chorny.

HACC sentenced three defendants to 7-10 years in prison. Separately, the court ordered Kudin and a former official of the Ministry of Economy to jointly reimburse the state over UAH 296 million.

In May and June 2022, almost UAH 251 million were transferred from the “Ukrpatent” account to the account of a charitable organization, allegedly to purchase bulletproof vests. For this, false documents were used. The money was then passed through a number of fictitious companies and converted into cash.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.