Russia bans entry to several French MPs and journalists after expulsion of propagandist Ksenia Fedorova from France

Russia has banned entry to several French MPs and journalists after expelling RT propagandist Ksenia Fedorova from France.

Le Monde writes about this.

MPs Sacha Houlie and Arthur Delaporte, as well as journalists Ariane Chemin of Le Monde and Paul Gogo (who previously worked in Russia) were denied entry. Houlie had studied foreign interference in France, while Chemin had studied Fedorova’s activities in the French media.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claims that French figures allegedly participated in the persecution of Fedorova and called for her expulsion from France.

In July of this year, the French Interior Ministry issued an order to expel Fedorova from the country. Her lawyer called it an attack on “freedom of speech”.

Ksenia Fedorova previously headed the French branch of the Russian state-run RT television channel, which was banned in the EU in 2022. She also appeared regularly on CNews and Europe 1 and wrote a column for the weekly newspaper Le JDNews.

In 2024, her residence permit in France was extended for 10 years. The French government and President Emmanuel Macron have repeatedly called her a Kremlin propagandist.

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