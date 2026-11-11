Study: Over 60% of female soldiers in the German Armed Forces have experienced sexual harassment

More than 60% of women serving in the German Armed Forces have experienced sexual harassment, ranging from lewd remarks to physical violence.

This is evidenced by the results of a study presented by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on July 11, Euronews writes.

A new study in the German military was supposed to reveal the true extent of the problem. Pistorius said that the real number of such cases is 3 to 5 times higher than officially registered.

Of the military personnel who participated in the survey, 4 000 reported experiencing sexual harassment while serving. Young women are the most commonly affected.

Nearly 40% of female service members surveyed reported experiencing inappropriate sexual comments. Another 15% reported being harassed through photos taken without their consent or altered using artificial intelligence. 9% of women surveyed experienced physical assault, and 2% reported sexual assault.

Pistorius presented a plan to combat sexual harassment in the Bundeswehr. It includes mandatory training for military personnel, clear procedures for investigating such cases, punishment of offenders and psychological support for victims. The countryʼs defense minister added that such studies will be conducted regularly.

The researchers surveyed almost 25 000 military personnel, of whom about 18% responded. The authors of the study believe the results are representative of the entire Bundeswehr. Some of the respondents were no longer serving in the military at the time.

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