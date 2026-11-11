A platform for Ukrainian military technology manufacturers “UARM Hub” was opened in Brussels

The “UARM Hub” — a platform that will represent Ukrainian military technology manufacturers in the European Union — was launched in Brussels, Belgium, on November 10. It will help Ukrainian companies participate in European defense programs, receive funding, and conclude agreements with European partners.

This is reported by the Babel correspondent in Brussels.

“UARM Hub” was founded by leading Ukrainian miltech companies. Most of them are also members of the EU–Ukraine “Drone Alliance”, which was established with the support of the European Commission in July 2026.

Ukrainian manufacturers want their interests to be taken into account when making decisions in the EU regarding the defense industry. To this end, the “UARM Hub” will help them participate in public procurement, test their technologies in Europe, and create joint production. It will also defend the right of Ukrainian companies to their own developments and a fair share of the economic benefits from joint projects.

The platform will be open to other Ukrainian manufacturers and will also work with industry associations and government agencies to represent the common position of the Ukrainian defense industry in Europe.

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European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius, who delivered the opening speech at the event, said that the “UARM Hub” could become a kind of “academy of experience for the Ukrainian defence industry”. According to him, Europe needs to learn from Ukraine not only how to produce drones, but also how to build an entire unmanned defence system.

"Often here in Brussels, we talk about how to bring Europe to Ukraine. But today we are bringing Ukraine to Europe," said Kubilius.

He explained that Ukrainian manufacturers are working closely with military drone operators on the front. According to the European Commissioner, such interaction helps to quickly improve technologies in accordance with the needs of the military. He called on the “UARM Hub” to share this experience with European partners.

Among the platformʼs first tasks is to prepare two studies. The first will show what prevents the Ukrainian defense industry from entering the European market, in particular what legislative, financial, and industrial obstacles need to be removed.

The second study will cover the Ukrainian miltech sector: its scale, technological trends, production capacities, and opportunities for cooperation with foreign companies.

Kubilius also mentioned the European Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv and said that it is time for Ukraine to create its own defense innovation center in Brussels. In his opinion, the launch of the “UARM Hub” could be the first step towards this.