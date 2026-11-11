NYT: The US Treasury Secretary Bessent moved to military base due to threat from Iran

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently moved from his home to a US military base due to threats from Iran.

The New York Times writes about this, citing sources.

Sources say that American officials have concluded in recent weeks that Tehran has stepped up its plotting against current and former US officials. In particular, because Bessent has been leading a campaign since June to financially isolate Iran through increased sanctions and trade, the minister has become one of the officials Tehran wants to harm.

However, the level of threat to Bessentʼs life remains unclear. A US Treasury Department spokesman said that Bessent "will not be deterred by threats from the Iranian regime" and is determined to implement a campaign of economic pressure on Iran.

According to the NYT, at least six senior American officials moved to a military base last year due to security concerns, including current White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Pam Bondi, who was then the Attorney General.

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