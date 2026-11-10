Zelensky called the first day of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi “constructive and meaningful”. What was discussed

President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that the first day of talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10 was "constructive and quite meaningful".

He wrote about this on social media after the report of the Ukrainian delegation.

The negotiations began with a meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and its European and American partners. This was followed by trilateral talks involving representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

The parties discussed possible humanitarian steps, including the release of prisoners, which remains a priority for Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to security guarantees for Ukraine. According to Zelensky, the participants discussed in detail what they should be and how to ensure their long-term effect in order to prevent a recurrence of war. They also discussed possible de-escalation steps.

Zelensky said that he has already given the Ukrainian negotiating team tasks for further meetings. The trilateral talks will continue on November 11.

Also, in the coming days, the Ukrainian delegation will work with representatives of the US president and European countries.