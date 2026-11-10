The EU and Ukraine want to accelerate production of drones and countermeasures. Second “Drone Alliance” meeting takes place in Brussels

The second meeting of the EU-Ukraine “Drone Alliance” Council is taking place in Brussels on November 10. Participants are discussing how to accelerate the development and production of new drones and countermeasures.

Babel correspondents were informed about this by the press service of the European Commission.

At the meeting, participants discuss industrial cooperation, industry regulation, new approaches to warfare, supply chain resilience, innovation development, and integration of counter-drone systems.

On the same day, the participants are to approve the Allianceʼs rules of operation. After that, its working groups will begin their activities and should present the first results in the coming months.

The European Commission plans to publish information on how other companies and state partners can join the Alliance. The third meeting of its Council is scheduled for early 2027.

What preceded

The alliance was created as a first step towards implementing the Drone Deal between Ukraine and the EU, announced in July. The initiative is intended to strengthen the defense industries of Ukraine and European countries and help them jointly develop production capacities.

The Alliance held its first meeting on September 11. It now brings together 18 founding companies and organizations — manufacturers, innovators, startups, and scale-ups. It includes representatives from the EU, the European Economic Area, and Ukraine. They work with the military.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.