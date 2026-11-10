Hungarian “Fidesz” party adds ex-Prime Minister Orbanʼs brother to list of “political prisoners”

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbanʼs “Fidesz” party has added his younger brother to its list of "political prisoners". There are now five people on the list, although a brief description on the partyʼs website still lists four.

This is reported by the Hungarian publication HVG.

In addition to Aron Orbán, “Fidesz” has named four more people: Balazs Bus, Balazs Hanko, Miklos Sestak, and Veronika Varga-Bajus.

Bus, Hanko, and Varga-Bajus were taken into custody in connection with the illegal distribution of 17 billion forints (about $52.7 million) in state aid. Sestak is suspected of corruption surrounding the Volánbusz bus company.

The “Fidesz” website wrote that on November 9, the State Security Directorate "took a step forward in the confrontation". The Aron Orbán case itself was mentioned there only in passing — as an investigation into illegal smuggling of people across the border.

Aron Orbán was taken into custody along with three other suspects on November 9. The investigation suspects him of helping people cross the border illegally. Two cases are being investigated simultaneously.

Viktor Orbán confirmed that his brother had been detained, but called the case a "political witch hunt" and said that he himself was the real target. Prime Minister Péter Magyar responded: "You reap what you sow.”

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