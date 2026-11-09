Brother of former Hungarian Prime Minister Orban detained on suspicion of smuggling people across the border

The brother of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been detained in Hungary on suspicion of smuggling people across the state border. The investigation is investigating a scheme to obtain Schengen visas for Vietnamese citizens.

Index writes about this.

The police operation is called "Cleansing Hearth". According to the publication, Aron Orbanʼs company enrolled Vietnamese people in two-day first aid courses at the University of Pecs. This could help them obtain Schengen visas.

To speed up the processing of applications, Aron also asked for the help of the authorized prime minister.

Orbán Áron / Facebook

The investigation is currently investigating two cases simultaneously. During the investigation, police have detained several people in Budapest and two other locations. Searches are also being conducted in those locations.

Viktor Orbán confirmed that his brother had been detained, but called the case a “political witch hunt” and said that the real target was himself.

Prime Minister Péter Magyar responded: “You reap what you sow.”

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