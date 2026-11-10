Ukraine to tighten liability for bribing foreign officials. Parliament passes law

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 15056, which strengthens liability for bribery of foreign officials during international business transactions. 247 MPs voted in favor.

This was reported by the press service of the parliament.

The bill was introduced by President Volodymyr Zelensky. It is designed to bring Ukrainian legislation into line with international anti-corruption rules. It concerns, in particular, cases where foreign officials are offered or given bribes to obtain lucrative contracts or other illegal advantages in international business.

The changes are needed to implement the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, which provides for international cooperation in investigating corruption crimes.

This is also another step towards bringing Ukrainian legislation closer to the standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the European Union.

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