The Russians attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 162 drones at night. The Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions were under attack. There are casualties

On the night of November 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 162 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and “Parody” drones. Air defenses neutralized 135 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, Russian strike weapons hit 19 places, and debris fell in nine more.

In particular, a fire broke out in the Kirovohrad region due to an attack on critical infrastructure in the Holovanivsky district. Two people were injured in the morning in Kropyvnytsky.

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Two people were injured in Pereyaslav, Kyiv region. The attack damaged a municipal building where people who need special social support and care live.

A woman was injured and a fire broke out in Kherson.

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Russian UAVs struck an energy facility in the Poltava region and an industrial enterprise in Kremenchuk.

Six people were injured in Kharkiv. A private house was on fire in the Kholodnohirskyi district, and about 10 cars were damaged.

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