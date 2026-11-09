Germany may block next EU budget if countries fail to agree on aid to Ukraine

Germany may block the European Union’s next seven-year budget if member countries do not agree on aid to Ukraine in 2027 and beyond.

The Financial Times reported the story.

In a letter to European Council President António Costa, Merz described the joint participation of all EU countries in covering Ukraine’s financial needs as a prerequisite for further budget negotiations.

Merz insists that EU countries must find a joint solution on financing Ukraine at a meeting of the bloc’s leaders in Dublin scheduled for November 12–13.

A spokeswoman for the president of the European Council confirmed to Babel that he had received the letter. She said Costa plans to set aside time to discuss Ukraine at an informal meeting of the European Council in Dublin on November 13.

In addition, the issue of financing Ukraine has been put on the agenda of a special European Council meeting scheduled for November 26–27. Ukraine is estimated to face a shortfall of about 70 billion euros in 2027. The EU plans to cover roughly two-thirds of that amount — 45 billion euros.