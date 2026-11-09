Canada imposes sanctions against 38 Russian companies and 24 people

Canada has imposed new sanctions on 38 Russian companies and 24 individuals. The restrictions are intended to weaken Russiaʼs ability to develop ballistic missiles and increase Russiaʼs economic losses from the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sanctions were announced on November 9 on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries in Paris. The restrictions targeted members of the Russian defense-industrial complex, including those involved in the development of ballistic missiles, as well as people and organizations associated with Russian cyber activities.

Canada has also added financial intermediaries, including cryptocurrency exchanges, to the sanctions list that help Russia circumvent restrictions and support its war economy.

Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3 500 people and entities and more than 700 vessels involved in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.