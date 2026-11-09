The MP Kunytsky appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for the first time in 2 years. In 2024, he went abroad and did not return

On November 9, Oleksandr Kunytsky, a member of parliament from the “Servant of the People” party, appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for the first time in over two years and took part in the vote. Prior to that, he had not attended parliamentary sessions since September 2024, when he went abroad on a business trip and did not return.

The "Chesno" movement drew attention to this.

According to the results of voting on the Verkhovna Rada website, today Kunytsky supported Resolution No. 15220 on the dismissal of Yelyzaveta Pushko-Tsybuliak from the position of member of the Accounting Chamber.

His presence in the session hall was also confirmed by MPs Olha Vasylevska-Smahlyuk and Oleksiy Honcharenko.

The Kharkiv publication "Dumka", citing sources, writes that Kunytsky returned to Ukraine last weekend, probably from Canada.

In December 2024, journalists from the "Schemes" project found out that on September 23 of that year, Kunytsky left Ukraine for the United States on a business trip that was supposed to last a week. The official purpose of the trip was to deepen Ukrainian-American interparliamentary cooperation. However, after the end of the trip, the deputy did not return.

In his 2025 tax return, he noted that since October 2024 he has been using a 43 m² apartment in Canada free of charge.

Despite his long absence, Kunytsky retained his parliamentary mandate and remained in the “Servant of the People” faction. He also continued to be a member of the parliamentary committee on law enforcement, although the Verkhovna Rada twice registered resolutions to recall him. Due to missing meetings, the deputy did not receive a salary.

Who is Oleksandr Kunytsky?

Oleksandr Kunytsky was elected to the Verkhovna Rada in 2019 from the “Servant of the People” party in single-mandate district No. 169 in Kharkiv. Before his political career, he was known as the auto blogger “ZPSanek”. Kunytsky made videos about traffic violations and conflicts between drivers and the police.

During his time as a deputy, he was repeatedly involved in scandals. In particular, in October 2023, Kunytsky, together with then-MP Artem Dmytruk, became a participant in a conflict with a man in the center of Kyiv, which escalated into a fight. After the incident, criminal proceedings were opened.

This was also not the first time that Kunytsky was delayed abroad after a parliamentary trip. In July 2023, he received permission for a five-day trip to Israel, but stayed outside Ukraine for almost three weeks.

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