The Space Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may appear in Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading Bill No. 13255 on the creation of the Space Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 252 MPs voted in favor.

This was reported by the press service of the parliament.

The bill envisages the development of space technologies to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities. In particular, the military plans to create its own system that will provide early warning of Russian missile launches, as well as develop means to counter such attacks.

In addition, Ukraine wants to create its own secure satellite communications system for the military and other security and defense sector structures.

The bill has only been approved as a basis for now. For final approval, parliament must vote on it in a second reading.