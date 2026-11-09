Russians attacked Ukraine with 317 drones. 7 people were injured in the Poltava region

On the night of November 9, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 317 “Shahed”, S8000 “Banderol”/“Dan-T”, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type simulator drones. The air defense neutralized 271 drones and five “Banderols”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, the Russians hit 31 locations, and debris fell in nine places.

In particular, in the Poltava region, Russians attacked a residential area in Kremenchuk and an enterprise in the Kremenchuk area — seven people were injured. The attack caused fires.

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In Khmelnytskyi, the attack caused a fire in residential buildings.

Three people were injured in Balakliya, Kharkiv region. The strikes damaged high-rise buildings and an educational institution.

Six people were injured in Izyum, including two children. About 10 houses were damaged and destroyed. The guided aerial bomb also destroyed the administrative building of a non-working enterprise.

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