Moldova launched a power line with Romania and stopped buying Russian gas

Moldova has launched the “Vulcanesti-Chisinau” power transmission line, which connects the country with Romania and the European power system.
This was reported by the President of Moldova Maia Sandu.
Sandu stressed that Russia has been “using energy for blackmail” for years. According to her, this has come to an end, as Moldova is no longer buying Russian gas and is building two more power lines that will connect it with Romania.
The EU and the rejection of Russian gas
In May 2022, the EU put forward the REPowerEU proposal — the European Commissionʼs plan to end dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2030 in response to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In May 2025, the European Commission published a plan to completely abandon Russian energy sources. It included the following points:
- Complete cessation of Russian gas imports by the end of 2027. Russian gas will be better tracked on European markets, and new contracts with Russian suppliers will be banned, as will spot deals.
- The EU will impose new restrictions on Russiaʼs shadow fleet, which are oil tankers that Russia uses to circumvent Western sanctions.
- Restrictions on new contracts involving Euratom for the supply of uranium, enriched uranium, and other nuclear materials from Russia.
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