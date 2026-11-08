In Germany, a man climbed a flagpole near the Reichstag, took down the German flag, and raised a Palestinian flag in its place. He was arrested

In Berlin, a 22-year-old man climbed a nearly 30-meter flagpole in front of the Reichstag building, took down the German flag and hoisted a Palestinian one in its place. The case is being investigated by the state security police department.

Tagesschau writes about this.

According to police, the man took down a German flag and threw it to the ground, then raised a Palestinian flag from the flagpole. He was assisted by two men (aged 20 and 32), who were at the foot of the flagpole.

Police surrounded the scene and initially detained two men who remained below. The 22-year-old remained at the top of the mast at the time, as he was strapped in with a climbing harness. He descended at approximately 12:30 PM.

Police and firefighters removed the Palestinian flag. Due to damage to the lifting mechanism, the German flag could not be immediately returned.

A 22-year-old man was detained. The other two men were released after their documents were checked.

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