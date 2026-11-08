Traffic on the Northern Bridge will be partially restored in Kyiv

In Kyiv, traffic on the Northern Bridge will be partially restored on November 8 — in particular, this was decided after a technical inspection. Traffic was allowed with temporary restrictions.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Traffic is organized according to the following scheme:

from the left to the right bank — one lane, exclusively for passenger transport;

from the right to the left bank — two lanes, for passenger transport and cars.

Buses will also be able to travel along the Northern Bridge.

Experts plan to introduce reverse traffic on the Paton Bridge in the coming days to increase its capacity. Details of the traffic organization will be announced later, Klitschko said.

On November 7, several missiles hit the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, damaging the roadway, trolleybus overhead lines, and power lines. Traffic was then blocked.

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