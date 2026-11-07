Operation “Carthage”: Zelensky introduced a bill on declaring SBU employees and reported new personnel decisions

Volodymyr Zelensky reported new personnel decisions after the "Carthage" case, which involved high-ranking officials of SBU and the National Police.

He also noted that today he approved a bill on the return of declarations for all SBU employees, and called on the Verkhovna Rada to support it immediately.

He separately mentioned the head of the “Khimprom” drug cartel, who appears in the case. According to the president, there is information that this criminal has already started his operations in Poland and is trying to enter Germany with synthetic drugs. Ukraine has provided all the necessary information to its partners.

A new episode in the “Carthage” case

On November 4, anti-corruption authorities reported that they had uncovered another criminal group as part of Operation “Carthage". According to them, its members were involved in fraudulent call centers, drug trafficking, counterfeiting euros, abduction and beating people to order, and other crimes.

In addition, the investigation mentions that one of the members of the group cooperated with representatives of the Russian FSB. He appears in the records as “Mexican”. According to law enforcement officers, he is the head of the Russian drug cartel “Khimprom” and a Russian citizen. It was he who expanded the influence of the drug cartel in Ukraine and abroad.

According to the investigation, current high-ranking officials of SBU, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the National Police, and representatives of the criminal environment were involved in the criminal activity.

On November 5, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to five members of the organization. The suspicions were received by:

the organizer of the group, aka "Criminal" on recordings;

on recordings; the first deputy head of one of the SBU departments, who is referred to in the case materials as “Akim” (our sources said that this refers to Major General Serhiy Duka );

); the Deputy Head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police in the Kyiv Region (“Consultant”, or Oleksandr Demyanchuk );

); the head of one of the departments of the National Police of Ukraine (“Price” — Volodymyr Tsenov, according to Babel);

according to Babel); subordinate of the organizer of a criminal organization.

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