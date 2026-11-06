13 Ukrainian children and teenagers rescued from Russian occupation

Last week, the “Save Ukraine” team returned 13 Ukrainian children and teenagers from the Russian occupation.

This was reported by the “Save Ukraine” organization.

Thirteen-year-old Andriy was forced to attend a Russian school, under threat of his family being stripped of their parental rights. There, he was exposed to propaganda, forced to draw pictures of Russian soldiers, and take ideological tests. At the same time, Russian combat drones attacked civilians in his city.

18-year-old Lukaʼs house was taken over by Russian soldiers. Due to blackmail, he was forced to study at an occupation school, where teenagers were openly recruited into the Russian army. As soon as the boy turned 18, he was sent a summons, despite serious health problems.

The parents of 13-year-old Nina were threatened with violence if they did not send their daughter to a local school, where the children were forced to sing the Russian anthem and wear St. George ribbons every day.

All rescued children are now safe. They are being re-integrated in “Hope and Recovery” centers, where they receive psychological assistance, support with paperwork, and safe housing.

Last September, researchers at the Yale School of Public Health found that Russia had organized a large-scale system of institutions for the re-education of abducted Ukrainian children. The researchers identified at least 210 such institutions in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

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