“Tesla” will reduce “Cybertruck” production in Texas to increase production of “Cybercab” robotaxis

“Tesla” will wind down production of its “Cybertruck” electric pickup truck in Texas in mid-2027 to increase production of its “Cybercab” robotaxi.

This was stated by the “Tesla” CEO Elon Musk on the social network X.

The pickup truck, for which Musk predicted sales of 250 000 cars per year, never became widespread, writes Reuters. In 2025, “Tesla” sold just over 20 000 “Cybertrucks” in the United States — almost half the number in the previous year.

The pickup truck has been recalled 11 times since it went on sale in late 2023 for various quality and safety issues. Itʼs unclear whether “Tesla” will move production of the pickup truck to another factory or stop production altogether.

Weak demand from regular buyers is evidenced by the fact that one of the “Tesla” largest customers has become “SpaceX”. In 2025, Muskʼs company bought a “Cybertruck” for $131 million at retail prices.

Additionally, the “Cybertruck” unusual design with sharp edges and stainless steel body has limited its ability to sell abroad. In particular, the car cannot be approved for sale in Europe due to safety requirements for pedestrian protection in the event of a collision.

Musk himself called “Cybertruck” the best car of “Tesla”, and the discontinuation of its production — "the end of an era". Instead, Musk is betting on “Cybercab” — a two-seater robo-taxi without a steering wheel, pedals and mirrors. The American regulator is also checking whether the model meets safety standards.

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, of the more than 1 200 “Tesla” robo-taxis operating in the state, about 570 are “Cybercabs”. The rest are mostly “Model Y” vehicles.

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