NBU: Russia destroyed approximately 800 000 m² of warehouses in Ukraine in 3 months, and over 2 million m² during the full-scale war

From July to September 2026, Russian attacks destroyed about 800 000 m² of warehouse space in Ukraine. In total, losses have reached 2.1 million m² since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This is stated in the Inflation Report of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) for October.

According to NBU, from July to September alone, 153 cases of deliberate damage to warehouse facilities were recorded.

Due to the destruction of warehouses, Ukrainian businesses are forced to store goods in different places, change delivery routes, and spend more money on logistics. In just a few months, the rent for quality warehouse space has increased by 12-13%.

This also affects prices for buyers. Due to the destruction of inventories and disruptions in the supply of certain goods, there is less supply, and businesses partially pass on the additional costs to consumers.

The National Bank estimates that the increased Russian attacks, together with the blockade of ports, will add approximately 0.7 percentage points to annual inflation. According to the NBU forecast, inflation will accelerate to 12.5% by the end of 2026.