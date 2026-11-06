The Patriarch of Jerusalem, whom Trump wanted to involve in peace talks, called the war in Ukraine “a situation along the western border of Russia”

Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem met with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on November 5. During the conversation, he called the Russian dictator a “defender of the Orthodox faith” and offered to help in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Russian state media is writing about this.

"I personally admire you and pray every day for your health, so that the Lord may enlighten and inspire you to solve all the tasks that face you," said Theophilus III.

The Patriarch also thanked Putin for his support for Christians in the Middle East and said that Russia and the Jerusalem Orthodox Church have special ties. Putin presented the Patriarch with the Russian Order of Friendship for his contribution to strengthening cooperation and spiritual ties with Russia.

Separately, during the meeting, Theophilus III offered his mediation in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, he called a full-scale war "the situation along Russiaʼs western border".

In June 2026, the Israeli newspaper Ynet reported that US President Donald Trump was considering Theophilus III as a possible mediator between Ukraine and Russia to achieve a truce.

According to the newspaperʼs sources, Trump agreed to the patriarchʼs role after their approximately 40-minute meeting at the White House. At the same time, it was reported that Theophilus III planned to meet with Putin.

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